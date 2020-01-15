Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,063,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 121,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,187. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
