Single Collateral DAI Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.05 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and approximately $223,011.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 35,036,160 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.