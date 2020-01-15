SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Cap Tops $3.96 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $51,224.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

