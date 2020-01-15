SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Tidex, Liqui and Binance. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $850,296.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

