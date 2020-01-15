Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $527,124.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.