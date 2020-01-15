Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SITO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 14,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,911. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.85. Sito Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

