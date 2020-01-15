SIX Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. SIX has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $311,365.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. The official website for SIX is six.network.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

