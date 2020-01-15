SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJMHF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SJMHF stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

