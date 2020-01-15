Skychain Reaches Market Capitalization of $686,205.00 (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Skychain has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Skychain has a market capitalization of $686,205.00 and approximately $857.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skychain token can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

