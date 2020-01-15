SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.