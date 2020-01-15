SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

SLM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 3,271,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

