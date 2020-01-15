SLM (SLM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.23-1.24 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

