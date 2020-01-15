SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 92,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,663. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

