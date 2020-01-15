SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $131,321.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,641.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.01857448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.03672900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00644162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00735312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00086291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00588859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

