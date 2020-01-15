SmartMesh Reaches Market Cap of $4.78 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $56,025.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

