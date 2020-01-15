SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDC. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SDC traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 729,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

