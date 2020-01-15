Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,670 at Goldman Sachs Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (down from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,769.33 ($23.27).

SN opened at GBX 1,888.78 ($24.85) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,383 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,790.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,809.30.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

