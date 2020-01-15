Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $2,393,908.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $2,393,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,623,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 23,342,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,853,137. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Snap by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Snap by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.