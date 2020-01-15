Snovian.Space (SNOV) Market Cap Hits $377,452.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $377,452.00 and $531.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 388,233,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,283,172 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.