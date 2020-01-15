SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $308,194.00 and $78,810.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.01855673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.11 or 0.03681275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00645149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00739660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087531 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00588828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,465,880 coins and its circulating supply is 21,388,788 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

