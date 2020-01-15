SnowGem (XSG) Tops One Day Volume of $71,631.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $307,684.00 and $71,631.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,759.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01885375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.97 or 0.03856601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00663581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00761657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00086608 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00642079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,446,020 coins and its circulating supply is 21,368,928 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

