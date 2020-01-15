Social Send (SEND) Price Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Social Send has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $227,553.00 and $204.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006684 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005779 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,040,726 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.