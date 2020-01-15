Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.39 ($38.83).

Shares of Software stock opened at €32.45 ($37.73) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €35.22 ($40.95).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

