Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Holdings Boosted by Resource America Inc.

Resource America Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Solar Capital makes up about 5.2% of Resource America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resource America Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Solar Capital worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Solar Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Solar Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

SLRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $873.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

