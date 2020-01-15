SolarCoin Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $953,173.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00651889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008968 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,902,402 coins and its circulating supply is 57,307,549 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

