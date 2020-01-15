Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and VAALCO Energy (OTCMKTS:EGY) Critical Analysis

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonde Resources and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $104.94 million 1.40 $98.23 million $0.63 3.98

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 13.27% 29.02% 16.83%

Volatility and Risk

Sonde Resources has a beta of 43.05, indicating that its stock price is 4,205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sonde Resources and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

