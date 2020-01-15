SONO (SONO) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. SONO has a market cap of $1,659.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00210938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

