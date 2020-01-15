SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches Market Cap of $530,263.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $530,263.00 and $21,211.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.29 or 0.05988333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

