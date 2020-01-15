South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. South State accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of South State worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 5,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. 4,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

