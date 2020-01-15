Soverain Market Cap Hits $149,354.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $149,354.00 and $986.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 2,192,322 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,243 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

