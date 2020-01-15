S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $290.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $176.12 and a 1-year high of $294.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

