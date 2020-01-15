SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 366,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 587,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SP Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 3,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $962.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.