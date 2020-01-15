Sp8de (SPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $143,466.00

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $143,466.00 and approximately $2,670.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sp8de token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Sp8de has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de launched on January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com. The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sp8de

Sp8de can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

