Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Tops $112,888.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $112,888.00 and $40,508.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,090,040,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

