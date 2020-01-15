SparksPay (SPK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 139.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a market cap of $15,625.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 189.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001051 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.