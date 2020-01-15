SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Position Lowered by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. 49,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,376. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

