SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Position Increased by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 11.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned 2.93% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUS opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

