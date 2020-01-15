SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.03% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $144,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 498,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 234,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 907,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

