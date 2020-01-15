SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 179.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 12,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

