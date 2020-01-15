SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $83,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. 34,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,711. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

