SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 2,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $33.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

