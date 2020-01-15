SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 208.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 3.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $125,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 281,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 100,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

