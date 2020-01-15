SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after buying an additional 540,473 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. 694,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,184. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

