SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375,409 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 579,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 130,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

