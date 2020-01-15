SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,711 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 0.82% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.