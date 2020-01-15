SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Holdings Cut by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 49.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $142,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

SPY stock opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $257.81 and a one year high of $328.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

