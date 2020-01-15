SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Holdings Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $257.81 and a 12 month high of $328.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

