SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Increased by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 2.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $257.81 and a 52 week high of $328.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

