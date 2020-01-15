SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $257.81 and a 1 year high of $328.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

