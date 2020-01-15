SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,267. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $65.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2311 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.